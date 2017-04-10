’Gow and Forth in relegation danger after defeats

Lesmahagow Juniors are just a point above the McBookie.com Central Division 1 relegation zone after a 5-0 hammering at leaders Cambuslang.
“Cambuslang are a good side but we were terrible,” said ’Gow boss Robert Irving.
“We can’t defend cross bals and we can’t defend as a team.”
“We were 3-0 down at half-time and I asked the boys to keep it tight in the second half. But we lost a goal within a minute of the restart.
“I’m definitely concerned about relegation. The league table doesn’t lie.
“At this moment in time a clean sheet for us would be like winning the lottery.
“I think we are good enough to avoid relegation but we need to start winning.”
Forth Wanderers also lost in the same division on Saturday, 2-0 at bottom club Johnstone Burgh.
The hosts spurned several other chances, although Forth came close through Craig Gupwell and Wullie McLaren.
Forth are second bottom and also in danger of the drop after this disappointing performance.