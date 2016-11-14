You want drama? How about a 94th minute Rovers winner?

Carluke earned successive victories for the first time this season with a 3-2 home victory over Vale of Leven on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

Rovers’ Mark Haddow had an early shot saved before a well worked low corner found Mark Weir but his netbound effort was blocked and the danger cleared by the visitors.

Haddow had an effort tipped over by Morrison in the Leven goal, before Rovers were hit by the classic sucker punch.

Vale undeservedly went one up on 13 minutes after a harsh free-kick was awarded 25 yards from goal and a good strike from Dolan made it 1-0.

Rovers hit back and Sam Biggart’s fine ball into the path of Ian Watt saw Watt beat his marker before shooting just wide.

The same player had an excellent chance to level the scores in the 27 th minute when his good run on the right ended with a shot that went narrowly off target.

The home side were not to be denied for too long though and a good corner from Weir in the 30 th minute found Chick McCole at the back post. His header was not cleared by the Vale defence and Jonny Wilson was quickest to react and a cool finish through a ruck of players made the score 1-1.

Rovers took the lead in 32 minutes when Biggart sent a great ball through to Watt, who beat his marker and lifted an excellent finish over the advancing keeper.

Watt then wasted a great chance for 3-1 when he somehow managed to put the ball over the bar when it looked easier to score.

And the hosts paid for this early in the second half when a mix up between keeper Gordon Bruce and Reece Lowdon allowed Clark in on goal before he scored from a tight angle to make it 2-2.

Weir had a fine free-kick saved but Carluke’s pressure continued and Haddow set up Fernie inside the penalty area but his effort was blocked.

Sub Jordan Duncan set Watt free on the right and after beating two opponents he put a great low ball into the path of Lewis McDougall, but the striker’s effort came back off the base of the post.

Carluke took a sensational lead in the 94th minute when good work on the left allowed Wilson to cut inside and shoot with his right foot.

His effort looked to be going wide before Fernie was quickest to react and divert the ball in for his fourth goal in two matches.

Leven had a late chance with a header from a corner but Bruce cleared the danger.

Seventh placed Carluke are in cup action at Irvine Victoria this Saturday.