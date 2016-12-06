What a coincidence! Rovers draw second Irvine team in cup

In an incredible quirk of fate, Carluke Rovers have drawn Irvine opposition for a second time in this season’s Scottish Junior Cup.

Having beaten Irvine Victoria 2-1 away in the third round, Rovers have been drawn to face Irvine Meadow at John Cumming Stadium in round four on Saturday, January 21, kick-off 1.45pm.

Like Victoria, Meadow ply their trade two leagues higher than Central Division 2 Rovers, who will be looking to cause another upset.

“It is a good draw for us,” said Rovers match reporter Craig Martin.

“We should be able to draw a good crowd for that and it keeps our interest in the competition into January.

“We have already shown we can beat a team in Super League Division 1 so it is all positive for us.

“It is all about confidence. When you go on a wee run of winning games, like we are at the moment, it definitely helps.”

Rovers moved sixth in the league table with a 4-1 win at St Anthony’s last Saturday, with Ian Watt scoring a hat-trick.