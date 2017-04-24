Watt a hero as Ian hits treble for six-goal Carluke Rovers

Carluke Rovers reignited their promotion push with a thrilling 6-3 home victory over East Kilbride Thistle on Saturday.

The opening goal came earlyon when Rovers’ Greg Fernie played a quick one two before cutting infield and placing a great shot high in to the net.

Delighted Rovers players party after Watts strike (Pic by Sarah Peters)

Rovers doubled this lead in the 13 th min when Keeper Dan Tobin played a quick ball out to Mark Weir and his link up with Fernie allowed Weir free on the left and his perfect low cross was struck home sweetly by top scorer Ian Watt for 2-0.

A Sam Biggart cross was headed just wide by Alberto Vezza before Rovers increased their lead in the 31 st minute when Vezza broke up a Thistle attack before setting Fernie free again and his cross to Watt was driven home.

The chance of a Rovers clean sheet was lost when a slack pass from Biggart allowed Thistle to break on the left and a deep cross was headed home for 3-1.

Rovers wrapped up the first half scoring in 39 minutes when Vezza set the ball into the path of Watt and a fine finish across the keeper from 25 yards for his hat-trick made it 4-1 at half-time.

The second half started badly for Carluke when Stevie Murray was ordered off in 47 minutes for a last man challenge and after a quick reshuffle putting Haddow in to the centre of defence it was him who was on hand to block a net bound effort.

But East Kilbride pulled a goal back on the hour when they cut Carluke open down the right before a good cross was headed home for 4-2.

Carluke gave a debut to local lad Callum Neill who replaced fellow debutant Scott Tart in 65 minutes and Neill soon increased the home side’s lead when he fired home from 14 yards after Fernie’s initial effort had been saved.

The home side’s final goal came in the 89th minute when Watt and Fernie linked up well again before Watt’s cut back was placed low in to the net by Fernie for 6-2.

EK scored with the last kick of the match with a fine goal from distance to make it 6-3 but it was too little too late as Carluke had long since secured thee points.