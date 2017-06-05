Watt a deal as Rovers keep top scorer Ian

In a major coup for Carluke Rovers, last season’s top scorer Ian Watt has agreed to stay on for another season at John Cumming Stadium.

Watt’s 35 goals helped Rovers reach the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup and launch a strong bid for promotion from McBookie.com Central Division 2 before they ultimately missed out by a single point.

Rovers match reporter Craig Martin said: “Keeping Ian was one of our main priorities this summer.

“He’s the first player to score over 30 goals in a season for Rovers in the past decade.

“Ian has a fine attitude towards his football, plus great strength and vision.

“He is a great acquisition.

“Every year there has been interest in Ian from other clubs, as he could definitely play at a higher level.”

Rovers manager Colin Slater – who at time of going to press was in contract discussions with four other Rovers stars – hopes Watt can fire the team to promotion next season.

Craig added: “It is promotion we are after.

“Going up to a higher league makes it easier to keep players and get new ones to join.”