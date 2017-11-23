Unplayable pitch could force Forth Wanderers out of Kingshill Park for good

Forth Wanderers’ 83-year stay at home ground Kingshill Park is in doubt after recent postponements because of waterlogging.

The high sums involved in getting drainage problems adequately fixed at the stadium – which Forth have called their home since 1934 – could force the cash-strapped club out for good.

“Our pitch is not ideal at the moment,” said Forth gaffer Jamie McKenzie.

“There is water spread across the middle of the park and the 18-yard box.

“Our committee members believe it is a blocked drain, although they are not sure.

“We are trying to get specialists in to locate the problem.

“We need to hope and pray that it is not severe.

“Fixing these things can run into a lot of money which we don’t have.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around but we hope we don’t have to move away from Kingshill permanently.

“We will be doing everything in our power to get it fixed.”

Wanderers’ ongoing problems with Kingshill come despite the club having spent money on upgrading the park earlier this season.

At Forth’s request, this weekend’s ‘home’ Scottish Junior Cup third round clash against Fife side Lochore Welfare has been switched from Kingshill to John Cumming Stadium in Carluke.

“The committee is showing a bit of initiative in switching the match to Carluke,” Jamie said.

“My players don’t mind where they play home games for us, they just want to play football.

“There is nothing worse than training all week and then finding out the game on the Saturday is off.

“And then you end up with a backlog of fixtures at the end of the season.

“If we play the way we can, I think we can get through to the next round.”

Wanderers’ decision to move the game to Carluke comes after a similar switch last weekend saw their Central Division 1 clash against leaders Benburb played at New Tinto Park in Govan.

And Forth came up trumps in that one, with goals from Ryan Connelly and Wullie McLaren (2) earning a fine 3-2 victory.