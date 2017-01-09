Two sin binned in Biggar defeat

Biggar Rugby Club sit ninth in BT National League Division 2 after last Saturday’s narrow 29-24 home defeat to Aberdeenshire.

The hosts were keen to start 2017 with a victory and they went 3-0 up after just a minute as whistler John Shaw penalised ‘Shire for offside, stand off Aird Jardine kicking the points.

But the visitors replied just five minutes later with a penalty of their own, Carne Green kicking for 3-3.

And Biggar were 10-3 up within 10 minutes after Ewan Stewart had made an excellent counter ruck to dislodge possession.

An interception by captain Andrew Dunlop saw the big man sprint in from some 25 metres for a try converted by Jardine.

And Biggar then scored their second try when the brothers Jardine worked well together as Aird kicked and Andrew chased, the scorer just getting to the ball before Orr who was through quickly.

The conversion took Biggar ahead at 17-3.

But fifth placed Aberdeenshire hit back when winger Peter Paxton made ground towards the Biggar 22 before passing inside to scrum half Stuart Simpson who dived in under the posts.

Green converted and the visitors were right back into things at 17-10.

Into the second half and Aberdeenshire captain Greig Ryan’s foray to the Biggar line initiated the next score.

Held up, there was a pile up where ex-Biggar man Michael McKeand picked and rolled over for the try.

Green’s conversion levelled the scores at 17 points apiece.

A controversial yellow card for Robbie Lavery then saw Biggar reduced to 14 players before things got even worse when team-mate Tom Steele was also sin binned after being adjudged to have gone off his feet to play the ball in a ruck.

Two players down, Biggar managed to hold out for a number of phases after the penalty but it was inevitable that regardless of their defensive efforts a score would eventually come.

A surge by Ryan was repelled but Green took advantage of the stretched cover defence to sneak in close to the posts for a try which he converted for 24-17.

Lavery then returned before Aberdeenshire notched another try when ball was moved swiftly left where there was space aplenty for winger Paxton to cross. The conversion was missed but the visitors were 12 points up with just 15 minutes remaining.

Steele’s return then boosted Biggar, who managed a fine score when Lavery touched down after fine approach work by Aird Jardine and Orr. Jardine added the conversion.

Biggar probed late on but couldn’t add to their tally.

This Saturday they have a league game at West of Scotland, kick-off 2pm.