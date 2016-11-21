Super Rovers claim cup giant killing

Despite having Mark Weir sent off after just seven minutes, Carluke Rovers earned a shock Scottish Junior Cup triumph on Saturday.

Two terrific goals by Ian Watt gave 10-man Rovers a 2-1 success at Irvine Victoria, who play two leagues higher than the John Cumming Stadium outfit.

The early red card was dished out to Weir when he caught his opponent with a reckless challenge after over running the ball.

After an Irvine free-kick, centre forward Adam had a netbound header superbly saved by Dan Tobin in the Rovers goal. The same player then saw an effort from the resultant corner go just over.

Watt shot just wide at the other end from a Greg Fernie pass but seconds later Carluke did take the lead.

An excellent ball from Mark Haddow found Watt and his perfect first touch took out his marker before he curled a great shot wide of the Vics keeper for 1-0 to 10- man Rovers.

The last chance of the half saw an effort by Vics’ Bolton well blocked by Tobin.

The second half saw the home side start well and it took a great block from Reece Lowdon to prevent them levelling in the 47 th minute.

Carluke were by now hitting on the break only and they set Watt free on the right in 56 minutes but his ball across goal found no takers.

The home side were on top at this point and in 59 minutes another ball to the Rovers back post saw a good header well saved by Tobin but the ball broke kindly for Vics and Tobin had to produce another stop before the ball was cleared by Jordan Duncan.

Vics’ Scaramuzza had a shot deflected that Tobin did well to touch over before the same player had a netbound effort deflected away by John Renwick.

The home side had another chance when Davidson saw his shot hit the outside of Tobin’s post.

But the equaliser soon came when a long ball saw Adam beat Tobin with a low finish for 1-1.

But the visitors grabbed an 85th minute winner when a great ball forward from Chick McCole found Watt, who beat his marker before rounding the keeper who had raced out of his box. The striker was forced wide but a superb left foot finish from a tight angle found the Vics net.

This goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of the home side and the final chance of the match also fell to Carluke when Jonny Wilson was through but a low left foot shot went wide of target.