Scottish Junior Cup fifth round draw

The draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup has thrown up some fascinating ties.

West Super League Premier Division leaders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy will face a tough trip to Penicuik Athletic, if they can overcome another East Superleague side Musselburgh in their outstanding fourth round encounter.

And if Kilsyth Rangers can upset the odds and knock out highly fancied Bonnyrigg Rose at the second time of asking - following the sides’ 2-2 draw at Duncansfield last weekend - they will face a trip to face West Super First Division promotion rivals Petershill.

Although they don’t have home advantage, Linlithgow Rose will be relatively happy with a trip to face a Maryhill side who are struggling near the foot of the West Super First.

Top tie may well be in Fife where runaway East Superleague leaders Kelty Hearts will be tested by Ayrshire cup specialists Kilwinning Rangers.

Record winners Auchinleck Talbot will be massive favourites to beat Luncarty at home while their Ayrshire rivals Glenafton travel to play Dunbar.

There will be at least one minnow in the last eight with the pairing of Central District Division Two sides Gartcairn and Carluke Rovers while the remaining tie sees Renfrew entertain Sauchie.

Ties will be played on Saturday. February 18.

The draw in full is -

Maryhill v Linlithgow Rose

Dunbar v Glenafton

Penicuik v Kirkintilloch Rob Roy or Musselburgh

Auchinleck Talbot v Luncarty

Kelty Hearts v Kilwinning Rangers

Gartcairn v Carluke Rovers

Renfrew v Sauchie

Petershill v Kilsyth Rangers or Bonnyrigg Rose