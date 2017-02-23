Roger Hynd was a true Lanark hero

A fitting tribute has been paid to Lanark football great Roger Hynd, who has died at the age of 75.

Hynd, the nephew of legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, had been idolised in the Royal Burgh after playing in the Lanark Grammar team which sensationally won the Scottish Schools Secondary Shield in 1959.

Centre half Hynd, who would go on to sign for Glasgow Rangers, was a hero to many including Clydesdale Sports Council chairman Millar Stoddart, a Grammar pupil in the 1970s.

“Everybody looked up to Roger and he carried out what he did with style and distinction,” Millar said.

“All the boys in that cup winning team of 1959 were heroes after beating Dumfries Academy in the second replay of the final.

“Not many Lanark Grammar pupils reach the kind of standards Roger did.

“It was another ex-Grammar pupil, Willie Waddell, who signed him for Rangers.”

A highlight of Hynd’s eight-year spell at Rangers came when he played in the 1967 European Cup Winners Cup final, which saw the Light Blues defeated 1-0 after extra time by Bayern Munich in front of nearly 70,000 fans in Nuremberg.

He later played for four English sides and was entered into Birmingham City’s Hall of Fame after a successful stint in the Midlands in which he made 170 appearances between 1970 and ’75.

Hynd went on to become a principal PE teacher and taught Lanark Grammar kids.