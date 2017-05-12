red army champs already!

Youngsters in the newly established Kirkfield United Reds 2004s team have defied the odds to win the league in their very first season!

The kids – led by Darren Foster – have won an astonishing 21 out of their 23 league fixtures this season to land the title a game early.

“The players were made to feel worthless and lacking in confidence at their previous teams,” said coach Darren.

“So it is an unbelievable achievement for them to win the league in their first season playing 11-a-side football.

“They are now back playing cracking football and enjoying the game.

“A lot of coaches at other teams are in it for themselves rather than the kids. Getting them playing for Kirkfield United Reds was about getting the kids having fun and playing with smiles on their faces.

“I thought if we could establish these things then we could achieve something.

“And now we have won it while only losing one game all season, which is absolutely fantastic.”

He’s not wrong! The Reds’ incredible run has sealed first place in Division B of West Lothian Association of Youth Football Clubs.

This means that the Reds – who play home league matches at Lanark Racecourse on Saturday mornings – have been promoted to Division A for next season.

The boys will collect the Division B trophy after the Reds’ final league fixture at Armadale Rovers, on a date undecided as we went to press.

“The boys are champing at the bit to get the trophy,” Darren added.

“It will be tough next season but I think we can compete fine.”