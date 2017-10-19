Ravenstruther boxer Willie Hutchison faces tough test in fight tipped to go the full four rounds

Ravenstruther boxing ace Willie Hutchison is receiving expert advice from heavyweight legend David Haye ahead of his professional debut this Friday night.

Willie (19), the first Scottish boxer ever to win an amateur world title, makes his first jump into the big league when he takes on Hungarian Attila Tibor Nagy in a super middleweight clash in London.

“Willie has been training with David in London,” said the teenager’s dad William.

“David is a gentleman, a nice man, and it’s great for Willie to be in the same environment as him.

“He’s learning some valuable lessons, which could help in giving him an edge in the pro ranks.

“David is obviously a heavyweight and Willie’s a super middlewight, so their training is slightly different but they’re doing the same general exercises.”

Haye, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion, was the first Brit to reach the World Amateur Boxing championships final, winning a silver medal back in 2001.

But it was Clydesdale ace Hutchison who became the first man from these islands to actually win a world amateur gold.

The youngster prevailed at the World Youth Championships in St Petersburg a year ago, beating opponents from Cuba, Hungary, Venezuela, Ireland and Kazakhstan in the 75kg class.

At that time, Gazette Sport revealed that Willie still had no sponsor despite all his successes.

But we’re happy to report that things have changed since then, with Willie having recently signed with Hayemaker Ringstar (the partnership between Haye and world renowned promoter Richard Schaefer.

Adding more glamour to this Friday’s four round contest is the fact that the fight will be broadcast live on Dave TV from 9pm.

“Willie has been out of the ring for 12 months so he will be nervous before the fight,” William added.

“His trainer Ismael Salas is very confident that Willie will go there on Friday and do the job.

“Willie is basically a rough diamond, a young fighter with no experience in the pro ranks.

“He is not the finished article yet but he is very, very good.

“Willie is like a sponge in that he takes information in very well. He is also very good technically.

“The opponent has been deliberately picked as someone who will provide Willie with a test.

“There is no point in putting him in the ring with somebody he can knock out in 30 seconds, as he would learn nothing.

“It is more than likely this fight will go the distance.

Willie, who is also a former European Youth champion, is tipped as a World Professional champion of the future.