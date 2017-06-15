Rab Douglas has helped raise £155,000 for Beatson Cancer charity in memory of pal Gordon Cowan

Kind hearted former Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas has raised a phenomenal £155,000 in memory of pal Gordon Cowan during the past 11 years.

The Lanark-born custodian (45) who was on Arbroath’s books last season, has donated the mammoth sum to Beatson Cancer Charity from the proceeds of his annual Gordon Cowan Memorial Golf Day at Lanark Golf Club.

Rab, speaking after the latest staging on Monday, May 29, added £23,700 to the overall tally, said: “I think Gordon would be humbled by the amount of money raised in his name if he was still here.

“His mum and dad are bursting with pride.

“There was a great turnout again. I played rubbish, but it’s not about that. It’s about raising as much money as possible in Gordon’s memory.”

Eventual winners of the 2017 event were the team of Stevie Pillans, Peter Finlay, David Brown and Craig Connolly (Martin Kaymer’s caddy).

The tournament was originally started as a tribute to Gordon by pals after the 24-year-old, originally of Rigside but latterly of Lanark’s Mousebank Lane, died of cancer in 1997.

Among these friends was goalie Rab; they had first met while pupils at Lanark Grammar School and played with local boy and amateur sides Kirkfield United and Symington Tinto.

Gordon worked with the Borders Development Trust but ‘kept his hand in’ with the game through goalkeeping for Rigside Amateurs and refereeing.

When he died cruelly prematurely, Rab and fellow pals Graeme Mathew and Mike Peoples set up the day at Lanark.