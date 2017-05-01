Promotion so close for Lanark United after Dunipace rout

Lanark United are within touching distance of promotion to McBookie.com Central Division 1 following a comprehensive 4-0 away win against Dunipace at Westfield Park on Saturday.

It took only five minutes for United to open the scoring when Hugh Kerr was brought down inside the box and Paul Burns scored from the resultant spot kick.

Lanark were well on top in the early stages and a Kieran McGurk shot went close before home keeper Sean Robertson made a fine stop from a Kerr header.

The visitors kept up the pressure and Ronan Kearney scored a second goal on 37 minutes when the goalkeeper could not hold his low shot from a tight angle and the ball spun into the net.

Dunipace started better in the second half and United keeper Gareth Hallford pulled off a good save from a shot by Paul Nash.

United came back strongly and Kerr raced through the middle onto a forward pass and beat the advancing keeper before rollong the ball into the net on 70 minutes.

Three minutes later Kearney put the icing on the cake for United when his left foot shot beat the keeper inside his left hand post to give the away side a well deserved victory.

Delighted Lanark gaffer John Brogan said: “It was a convincing win, we played really well.

“The players handled the pressure great. They could have scored more goals but anyone will take a 4-0 win away from home.

“We have only lost one game in the league since September which is some achievement.

“In September we were miles out of it but it’s been a brilliant run.”

Brogan – who revealed that Cammy Lawson is the only player still at United from when he took over two-and-a-half years ago – is now bang on course to take United back up to Central Division 1 after two seasons at the lower level.

A home win over Gartcairn this Saturday would all but guarantee United’s promotion.

If Lanark do triumph, East Kilbride Thistle could match their 41-point total but would have to win all four of their remaining league fixtures.

A Lanark loss to Gartcairn could also see local rivals Carluke Rovers pipping the Moor Park men with a home success over Dunipace in their final league fixture this Saturday.

“We need to finish the job,” John said. “I think Carluke will beat Dunipace easily so that’s the incentive for us. We’ll be going for the win.”