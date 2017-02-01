Mark McGhee expects Stephen Pearson to join ’Well imminently

Mark McGhee says that Stephen Pearson is on the brink of joining Motherwell for the third time and could sign by tomorrow (Thursday).

’Well have missed Lanark-born Pearo – who scored 10 goals from midfield for the Steelmen last season – in this campaign but have now moved to re-sign the former Scotland ace after his contract expired with Indian Superleague club Atletico Kolkata.

“I’m just waiting to hear over the next day or so whether Pearo is definitely signing,” Motherwell gaffer McGhee told the Motherwell Times on Wednesday morning.

“I’m very optimistic that the deal will go through.

“Pearo is coming back until the end of the season. It is great, because he gets goals.

“We have missed him this season. He is a different type of midfield player from the ones we have.

“I believe we can now play Craig Clay on the right hand side where I think he can deliver and score goals.

“We have had to play Craig on the left because we have not had Pearo.”