Lesmahagow out of Scottish Junior Cup after blowing 3-1 lead at big guns Arthurlie

There was an agonising 4-3 defeat for Lesmahagow Juniors in Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup second round replay at big guns Arthurlie.

The Clydesdale underdogs led 3-1 after an inspired first half at their Super Premier Division opponents but collapsed to bow out.

’Gow went in front when Lewis McDougall scored on 14 minutes, but the Barrhead side equalised through McKenzie.

Higgins immediately restored ’Gow’s lead with a tremendous strike and McDougall made it 3-1 just before half-time.

’Gow should have netted a fourth but McDougall just missed Higgins’ cross.

Arthurlie made it 3-2 when a diagonal pass caught out the defence and McKenzie scored his second.

’Lie then got a penalty for Steele’s lunge on McKenzie, who scored from the spot to complete his hat-trick.

’Gow were now on the back foot and conceded a fourth goal when Spence controlled the ball on edge of box and curled a great shot into the roof of the net. ’Gow were so good in the first half but equally as bad in the second,