Lesmahagow Juniors earned a lucrative replay by fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Super Premier Division cracks Arthurlie on Saturday – yet the ’Gow players were “gutted” afterwards!

Robert Irving, manager of the Central Division 1 underdogs, said: “My boys did exceptionally well but, to be honest with you, our dressing room was like a morgue afterwards.

“You would think we had lost 6-0, the boys were so disappointed. They were gutted that they didn’t win the game.

“We will try and rectify the mistakes we made at training this week.”

Things didn’t start too well for ’Gow in a game they were a mammoth 8/1 to win.

Arthurlie started better and went ahead on 21 minutes when Spence sent an unstoppable shot past keeper Tobin.

Tobin then made a string of fine saves but Alex Wiper stroked into the net for 2-0.

Jordan Lithgow drilled home a Whitefield corner for 2-1 and the teams were level by half-time as Lithgow shot in again after a Brunton corner.

McKenzie headed Arthurlie in front but ’Gow earned a draw when Steven Higgins shot in a Daryl McDonald pass.

And ’Gow will arguably be an even tougher proposition for the Barrhead big guns in the replay at Dunterlie Park this Saturday, as Lewis McDougall and Mark Houston – missing last weekend – are both available this time.

“We go there with nothing to fear,” Robert added.

“We should be stronger as well so we will give them as good as we get. The pressure is all on them.

“Arthurlie are a Super League team and couldn’t do the job.

“They are struggling near the bottom of their league and conceding goals left, right and centre whereas we have just come off two wins against Neilston and Yoker.

“Regardless of the league you are playing in, confidence is low if you are losing.

“Arthurlie looked shattered and devoid of confidence at points against us on Saturday.

“We need to set about them and hem them in again this weekend.

“It took us 25 minutes to believe we could beat them on Saturday.

“But when we started believing we gave as good as we got.”