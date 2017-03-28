Lesmahagow Jnrs lose to new Thorniewood management

Lesmahagow Juniors lost to Thorniewood in what was their first win with a new management team.

Home side Lesmahagow were trailing 1-4 at half-time, and ended the match losing 2-5 in the end.

25-03-2017 Lesmahagow Juniors V Thorniewood. Thorniewood won 5-2. Picture Sarah Peters.

Thorniewood’s new management team of Gerry Bonham and Stewart Easton registered their first win on Saturday in the McBookie’s Central District First Division game.

Things did not start well for Lesmahagow as they conceded in only the third minute when Stefan Law curled the ball into the postage stamp corner from 16 yards.

A second followed in the fifth minute from an own goal, with the unlucky Jonathan Boal heading a Johnny Logan throw into his own net.

Lesmahagow responded in the seventh minute and a minute later forward John McStay forced United goalkeeper Derek Barnes to defelct behind his well struck shot, capping off a frantic opening 10 minutes.

But in the 20th minute, Thorniewood went three up when the home goalkeeper Stuart Leishman spilled a Graeme Watson free-kick, allowing Law to get a touch before Andy Sinclair slotted home from four yards.

And in the 26th minute, only last gasp defending saved Gow from conceding a fourth when a Daryl Meikle cross was intercepted with Logan Lurking.

Lesmahagow then blazed over before pulling one back in the 31st minute when Darren Lygate dispatched a thunderous 25 yarder into the top-left hand corner.

However, within three minutes Thorniewood had restored their three foal lead: a 35 yard Law effort came off the bar and midfielder Chris Jackson was on hand to slot home at the second attempt after Leishman had blocked his first.

In the 57th minute the home side scored their second when a speculative cross from the left wasn’t dealt with by Barnes, allowing Martin Maguire time and space to blast home from close range.

But then Lesnahagow were dealt a blow when keeper Leishman had to go off, being replaced in goal by outfield player Ryan Cherrie.

Thorniewood took full advantage of that in the 71st minute when they scored their fifth goal and the final of the match: a long, hopeful ball was chased willingly by substitute Lee Pettigrew, forcing Boal to pass back to Cherrie who missed his attempted clearance, allowing the ball to slowly cross the line.

An unfortunate day for Lesmahagow as Thorniewood found some fine form.