Lanark United still on course for promotion

Lanark United remain on course for automatic promotion after winning 2-1 at Vale of Leven on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.
Vale opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Mark Butler volleyed home a low left wing cross.
A minute before half-time home keeper Andrew Campbell saved a Kieran McGurk free-kick.
And three minutes into the second period Campbell stopped a header by Ryan Hutchison right on the line.
But United equalised on 55 minutes when Cammy Lawson curled a tremendous free-kick from the left side of the box into the far corner.
On the hour mark Campbell again brought off a terrific save from a McGurk shot.
Lanark were awarded a penalty a minute later and Scott Cowan was shown a red card for handling a netbound shot in a crowded area.
But David O’Donnell saw his well struck spot-kick brilliantly saved by Campbell.
United got the winner on 80 minutes when Ronan Kearney got on the end of a low right wing cross to hammer the ball in.
This Saturday, United have a home league game against St Anthony’s, kick-off 2pm.