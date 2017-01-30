Lanark United still on course for promotion

Lanark United remain on course for automatic promotion after winning 2-1 at Vale of Leven on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

Vale opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Mark Butler volleyed home a low left wing cross.

A minute before half-time home keeper Andrew Campbell saved a Kieran McGurk free-kick.

And three minutes into the second period Campbell stopped a header by Ryan Hutchison right on the line.

But United equalised on 55 minutes when Cammy Lawson curled a tremendous free-kick from the left side of the box into the far corner.

On the hour mark Campbell again brought off a terrific save from a McGurk shot.

Lanark were awarded a penalty a minute later and Scott Cowan was shown a red card for handling a netbound shot in a crowded area.

But David O’Donnell saw his well struck spot-kick brilliantly saved by Campbell.

United got the winner on 80 minutes when Ronan Kearney got on the end of a low right wing cross to hammer the ball in.

This Saturday, United have a home league game against St Anthony’s, kick-off 2pm.