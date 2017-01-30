Search

Lanark United still on course for promotion

The Lanark United squad are on course for promotion this season (Pic by John Prior)

Lanark United remain on course for automatic promotion after winning 2-1 at Vale of Leven on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

Vale opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Mark Butler volleyed home a low left wing cross.

A minute before half-time home keeper Andrew Campbell saved a Kieran McGurk free-kick.

And three minutes into the second period Campbell stopped a header by Ryan Hutchison right on the line.

But United equalised on 55 minutes when Cammy Lawson curled a tremendous free-kick from the left side of the box into the far corner.

On the hour mark Campbell again brought off a terrific save from a McGurk shot.

Lanark were awarded a penalty a minute later and Scott Cowan was shown a red card for handling a netbound shot in a crowded area.

But David O’Donnell saw his well struck spot-kick brilliantly saved by Campbell.

United got the winner on 80 minutes when Ronan Kearney got on the end of a low right wing cross to hammer the ball in.

This Saturday, United have a home league game against St Anthony’s, kick-off 2pm.