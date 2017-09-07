Lanark United's new gaffer Paul Burns eyeing promotion this season

New Lanark United manager Paul Burns is eyeing promotion this season, as a first step towards getting closer to his glory days as a United player.

Burns (34) has hung up his boots to go from on pitch to pitchside with the Yowes, with his first game as official Lanark manager coming in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Bellshill Athletic in McBookie.com Central Division 2.

The former sweeper, who is John Brogan’s replacement as gaffer, enjoyed two playing spells at United including a fine four-year spell which started a decade ago and included United winning back to back promotions to the Superleague.

Burns said: “Those were great times for me as a player at Lanark under the managers Tom MacDonald and Tony McInally.

“We won two successive promotions and also reached the Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals for two straight seasons.

“That was quite an achievement for a club of Lanark’s stature.

“I think we can go for promotion this year.

“We have won one, drawn one and lost one in so far this season and that seems to be the theme of the league.

“Vale of Leven had won their first two games and then were thrashed 4-1 by Royal Albert on Saturday.

“Glasgow Perthshire ran away with the league last season but I don’t think that will happen this year.

“I think it will be close.”