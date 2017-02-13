Lanark United net three penalties in amazing win at Dunipace

Lanark United romped to a fine 5-2 success at Dunipace last Saturday in an amazing game which saw United’s Shaun Gallagher score three penalties.

To make matters even more remarkable in this New Coin Holdings West of Scotland Cup first round tie, their Falkirk opponents also won a spot kick but their effort was saved by Lanark keeper Gareth Hallford.

Lanark manager John Brogan was thrilled with a victory which was achieved despite Stuart Annetts and Kieran McGurk being on holiday so United only had 11 players available – one of whom was John’s 15-year-old grandson Martin Smith!

“We were so far ahead of Dunipace despite our lack of players so I’m thrilled with that,” John said. “We were outstanding in the second half.

“We have a skeleton squad yet we’ve only lost one of our last 10 games so fair dos to the boys.

“That’s us scored our last four penalties after a bad run from the spot prior to that. It’s nice to get a penalty and be confident that we’ll score it.

“Young Martin was absolutely brilliant for us at left back. If he’d been rubbish I’d have told him!”

The first of United’s spot kicks at Dunipace came in the first minute when Ronan Kearney was fouled inside the box and Gallagher scored.

Penalty number two arrived on 12 minutes when Kearney was again brought down in the area and again Gallagher did the needful.

Dunipace had a chance to reduce the leeway on 30 minutes when Greg McPherson was brought down by Hallford.

Paul Nash took the resultant penalty but saw his effort saved by Hallford low to his left.

Dunipace fought back after this and were back on level terms before half-time with two well taken goals by Dominic McGrandles.

United started well in the second period and regained the lead on 59 minutes when Gallagher claimed his hat-trick with a bullet shot into the roof of the net from a Kearney left wing cross.

Three minutes later Alan Christie was on hand to net United’s fourth goal from another left wing cross from Kearney.

The scoring was completed on 73 minutes when Kearney was again fouled inside the box and Gallagher scored from the spot for a hat-trick of penalties and four goals in all for him in a high scoring and entertaining game.

United return to league duty at East Kilbride Thistle this Saturday.