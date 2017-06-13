Lanark United manager John Brogan faces ‘massive rebuild job’

Lanark United manager John Brogan faces a major job in trying to rebuild his squad after four first team regulars left the Moor Park club this week.

Andy Crilley, Cammy Lawson, David O’Donnell and Kieran McGurk have all departed United, much to Brogan’s dismay.

The Moor Park gaffer said: “I’m gutted to lose them all but they’re all going for better money elsewhere, other than Kieran McGurk.”

Crilley has left due to his work commitments in Derby, while Lawson has joined Cambuslang Rangers and O’Donnell has departed for Fauldhouse United.

McGurk has returned to the amateur ranks, supporting a friend who has started up an amateur team in Uddingston.

“It is a massive rebuilding job for me now,” Brogan added.

“We are certainly looking at new players and are pretty close to bringing a few in.

“We have spoken to quite a few and I hope to have brought three or four new ones in by next Tuesday.”

It is also likely – but not definite – that Davy Collins will also be leaving United due to work commitments.