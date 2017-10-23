Lanark United go goal goal crazy in 12-0 drubbing of hapless Newmains

Lanark United duo Ronan Kearney and Shaun Gallagher netted nine goals between them in Saturday’s 12-0 demolition of hapless Newmains, writes Tam Anderson.

The high scoring McBookie.com Central Division 2 game at Moor Park saw Kearney bag a double hat-trick while Gallagher scored three times in the annihilation.

Kearney set the ball rolling when he put United ahead in the first minute with a well placed left foot shot.

And he added a second goal on eight minutes when he rounded the advancing keeper before placing the ball into the net.

On 22 minutes Scott Schoneville added number three when he fired home from an acute angle on the left and Kearney got his hat-trick on 26 minutes when he collected a through ball and beat keeper Scott Perry with a powerful drive.

A minute later Kearney made it five when he netted a right wing cross from close range.

On 29 minutes Stuart Annetts ran past the Newmains defence to net goal number six before Gallagher scored number seven on 37 minutes after being set up by Schoneville.

Two minutes later Kearney was in the right place to score his fifth and number eight for United before the referee blew for half-time.

The second period continued as before with United well in control and further goals came from Gallagher on 68 minutes, Kearney 70 minutes, Annetts 79 minutes and finally Gallagher who got his hat-trick and United’s 12th goal on 84 minutes to complete the rout.

Lanark United: Colquhoun, Lawson, Stubbs, Gallagher, Brophy, Annetts, Fraser, O’Donnell, McKenna, Kearney, Schoneville. Subs: Gordon, McHugh, Gillespie, Edward, Noble.