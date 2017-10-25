Lanark United boss Paul Burns reckons 12-goal mauling of Newmains could have been even higher

Lanark United manager Paul Burns reckons that his side's 12-0 mauling of Newmains last Saturday could have been an even bigger hammering!

Burns's men comfortably disposed of Central Division 2's bottom club in what was a one sided clash at Moor Park.

The Lanark gaffer said: “Everything just seemed to fall into place for us in the one game.

“I’d said to the boys before the match to make my half-time team talk easy and they did that by coming in at the interval 8-0 up!

“I’ve never been involved with a team that’s scored as many goals as that in a competitive game before.

“I found out later that Lanark United’s record win is 13-0.

“If I’d known that during the game I’d have maybe have asked the players to push on a bit more in the closing minutes.”

Burns reckons this Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup second round tie at home to East Premier League side Dalkeith Thistle is “a toughie”, adding: “I’ll take a 1-0 win this time!

"The league that Dalkeith play in is the equivalent of our Super 1st Division, two leagues above us.

"It is obviously going to be tough for us.

"But if my players can't take confidence from winning 12-0 the week before there is something wrong.

"It is a home tie. I'll take 1-0 or 5-4, I don't care as long as we win!"