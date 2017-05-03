Lanark lads help Scotland successfully defend Home Nations Championship

A quartet of Lanark lads starred as Scotland’s learning disability squad successfully defended the prestigious Home Nations Championship.

Cameron Steer, Jake Fraser

The triumphant Scotland squad celebrate

and Ross Mullen joined ex-Grammar student Cameron

Pollock in the Scots squad which saw off Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales in the recent tournament.

Spectators roaring the Scots on in Dublin included Cameron Steer’s mum Lynne, who was very proud.

Lynne said: “Scotland are the first team to win all three of their games in the tournament and they are cock-a-hoop at winning the competition two years in a row.

“It was fantastic watching the boys running onto the park in their Scotland strips.

“It was good giving support and the overall experience was amazing.”

The Scots walloped Wales 4-1 and Northern Ireland 5-0 before ending a hugely successful few days in the Irish capital with a 2-0 triumph over the host nation on Friday, April 21.

And the footballing adventures are set to potentially get even better for Cameron Steer, who is due to start a four-year sports scholarship course in New York this August.

“It is something Cameron has wanted to do for ages,” Lynne said. “A friend of his had been accepted on the Liberal Arts Degree course, contacted Cammy and footage of him playing football was then sent over to America.

“They were impressed and Cammy was accepted onto the course. I will miss him but I understand why he’s doing it as it will be a fantastic experience.”