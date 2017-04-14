Lanark lads eyeing Scotland title defence in Dublin

Four Scotland under-19 Additional Support Needs football stars are trying to help this country defend a prestigious title won last year.

Lanark Grammar pupils Cameron Steer, Jake Fraser and Ross Mullen will join ex-Grammar student Cameron Pollock in the Scotland party flying out to Dublin on April 17 to contest the following week’s Home Nations Championship against Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

“My Cameron thinks there is a fairly strong chance Scotland could win it again this year,” said his mum Lynne Steer. “Fingers crossed.

“Playing in this tournament is an amazing experience for the boys. Cameron says it is absolutely fantastic, the best feeling, pulling on a Scotland shirt.

“He has Asperger’s Syndrome and says that playing football for Scotland has been brilliant for his confidence and self esteem.

“At recent training camps in Edinburgh the squad have been getting ice baths, physiotherapy and taking energy drinks, so it’s been just like what the top professionals receive.”

Cameron Steer, Jake and Ross – like Cameron Pollock before them – are all thriving in the Additional Support Needs department at the Grammar.

The pupils – helped by top coaching from Johnny Gardiner – triumphed in last year’s National Schools tournament for ASN youngsters which was played at Toryglen in Glasgow.

It was the first time Lanark had ever won the trophy and the success has prompted Scotland call-ups for some of its stars.

Hopefully there will be more success to toast in a couple of weeks’ time.