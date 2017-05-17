Lanark kids team Kirkfield United 2001s win their first County Cup

A crucial penalty shootout save by keeper Tom Crawford paved the way for Kirkfield United 2001s to win their first ever County Cup.

The Lanark team prevailed 5-3 in a nailbiting spot kick decider after a 1-1 draw against Bathgate Thistle in the West Lothian showpiece at Livingston’s Almondvale Stadium earlier this month.

Thrilled Kirkfield United 2001s coach Derek Brown said: “Tom saved penalties in both our semi-final and final wins. I’m so proud of him and the rest of the team.

“Winning this cup is history in the making and an enormous achievement.”

Cheered on by around 150 fans from Lanark, Kirkfield earned their draw in the 90 minutes thanks to Jordan Callan’s first half strike.

Although Kirkfield conceded a second half equaliser and then had a player sent off, they held on comfortably during the rest of the game and 20 minutes of extra time.

After the first six shootout penalties had been scored, hero keeper Crawford kept out Bathgate’s fourth effort which ultimately allowed Cameron Thomson to net the winner.

“It was nerve-racking going to penalties but I had every confidence that our boys would win,” Derek said.

Derek said that the boys’ success had given them a welcome distraction from sitting high school exams.

“One of the boys joked that if he could win the County Cup then sitting his chemistry exam would not be that hard!” the coach added.

“And another boy said that: ‘I’ve won the cup, so I don’t care about my exams’!”

Kirkfield thank all fans who travelled to the final, as well as sponsors Tarmac, AEL, RevL and MB Air Systems.