Junior Cup: third round draw

The draw has been made for the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup - with a number of cracking ties in prospect.

Top of the pile is probably the clash between last year’s beaten finalists Pollok and record winners Auchinleck Talbot.

The match between the two Super League giants is a repeat of the 1986 final which Talbot won 3-2.

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy are fancied by many for a lengthy cup run following their scintillating start to the season and have been handed a relatively straight forward looking task against Central League side Glasgow Perthshire.

Thorniewood United will have it all to do against East Superleague champions Bonnyrigg Rose while two of the East Region’s other main contenders - Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose - have away matches at Blantyre Vics and Dundee North End respectively.

Carnoustie Panmure have drawn a trip to Glasgow to face Petershill and Broughty Athletic are also away, at Downfield.

West Super League First Division leaders Kilsyth Rangers are at home to Lochgelly and local rivals Cumbernauld United will entertain Tranent.

But two other Lanarkshire sides face tough away matches with Forth Wanderers at Maryhill and Carluke Rovers travelling to Irvine Vics.

The full draw is -

East Kilbride v Culter

Kirriemuir v Hill of Beath

Kilsyth v Lochgelly

Penicuik v Scone

Haddington v Neilston

Blackburn v Girvan

Thorniewood v Bonnyrigg

Stonehaven v Greenock

Luncarty v Rosyth

Dundee Violet v Glenafton

Dundee North End v Linlithgow Rose

Glasgow Perthshire v Rob Roy

Petershill v Carnoustie

Banks O’Dee or Kilbirnie v Sauchie

Renfrew v Arniston

Dufftown v Dunbar

Gartcairn v Whitburn

Lochee Utd v Musselburgh

Maybole v Benburb

Maryhill v Forth

Blantyre Vics v Bo’ness United

Darvel v Irvine Meadow

Irvine Vics v Carluke

Larkhall v Fauldhouse

Kilwinning v Shettleston

Beith v Islavale

Downfield v Broughty Ath

Kelty v Ashfield

Pollok v Auchinleck

Edinburgh Utd v Maud

Jeanfield v Hermes

Cumbernauld v Tranent

Latest McBookie.com odds following the draw have Auchinleck Talbot as 5/1 favourites.

Favourites: 5/1 Talbot 6/1 Kelty 7/1 Beith 12/1 Pollok 12/1 Bonnyrigg 16/1 Rob Roy 20/1 Kilbirnie 20/1 Glenafton 20/1 Bo’ness 25/1 Linlithgow.

Selected others: 66/1 Kilsyth 100/1 Cumbernauld 100/1 Thorniewood 150/1 Carluke 150/1 Forth.