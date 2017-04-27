Joy for Forth as they move above drop zone but it's misery for 'Gow

Forth Wanderers recorded a 2-1 home victory over local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors on Wednesday night, in a match crucial in both sides' battle against the drop from McBookie.com Central Division 1.

Lesmahagow took the lead through Mark Fitzpatrick early on, but Forth hit back to win it with goals from Barry McGeechan and the evergreen Kris Jarvie.

Robert Irving's Lesmahagow face a six pointer against Bellshill Athletic after losing to Forth Wanderers (Pic by Sarah Peters)

The result moved Forth up three places in the table and within touching distance of safety with five games still to play.

Forth manager Jamie McKenzie told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "It was a massive win for us. I think we'll be safe with one more victory from our last five games, so the pressure is off.

"If we had lost against Lesmahagow it would definitely have put us under a bit of pressure."

Conversely, Lesmahagow are third bottom and in the relegation zone ahead of a home six pointer against drop rivals Bellshill Athletic on Saturday.

'Gow manager Robert Irving told the Gazette: "We missed a lot of chances against Forth.

"We're playing without our two recognised strikers Jack Currie, who has torn ligaments, and John McStay, who has a hamstring problem.

"They have scored 30 goals between them this season, so without them goals are hard to come by.

"It doesn't look like either of them will be fit for the rest of the season.

"The Bellshill game is just about make or break for us now. Whoever wants it more on the day will win the game. I think the loser will find it very difficult to stay up."