Indians took away draw from Forth Wanderers

Forth Wanderers boss Jamie McKenzie has revealed how his friendship with former Rangers ace David Robertson led to Indian outfit Real Kashmir playing at Kingshill Park last Saturday.

John Rennie and Wullie McLaren netted for Forth in the 2-2 draw against the second division Indian side, of whom Robertson is the manager.

McKenzie told the Carluke Gazette: “David was my gaffer at Elgin City back in 2005 and I’ve remained friendly with him.

“He’s been the Kashmir manager for two months and they are on a Scottish tour so arranged to play us.

“Although they had three or four players who were tidy, we should have won comfortably. It was good to play against a team from a different culture.”

Gazette readers may be unaware that – after Robertson’s departure from Elgin 12 years ago – Jamie actually managed the northern side for a short but successful spell.

The then 25-year-old central midfielder and Elgin captain won 11 out of 12 games in caretaker charge between November 2005 and January 2006 but it wasn’t enough for him to land the job permanently and he was replaced by Brian Irvine.

Although Jamie stayed on as an Elgin player until the end of that season, he left after a fallout with Irvine.

Jamie added: “I don’t think we’ll be going to India for a rematch with Kashmir as their trip to Scotland cost £50,000 and I don’t think our budget quite stretches to that!”