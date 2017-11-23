Ian Watt nets five as Carluke Rovers thrash bottom club Newmains

Prolific Carluke Rovers striker Ian Watt netted five goals in last Saturday’s 7-0 destruction of bottom club Newmains United.

James Martin also cooked up a storm for the shellshocked visitors by netting a double as Rovers earned their second league win out of two under new gaffer John Dunn.

John told Gazette Sport: “Ian was outstanding. His work-rate in the last couple of games has been different class.

“To be honest he could have had a couple more goals.

“He was unlucky with another couple of efforts.

“It is a different team from the one which lost 6-0 at Rob Roy in the Scottish Junior Cup in my first game in charge.

“We are playing with a bit of a spring in our step and the guys are expressing themselves a bit more.

“We are playing on the front foot and snapping into tackles.

“The players are buzzing in training and everything is really positive just now.”

Last weekend’s rout at John Cumming Stadium moves Rovers up to fifth place in the McBookie.com Central Division 2 table, just three points behind third placed Royal Albert in the final promotion slot.

So things are set up superbly for Rovers’ vital visit to Albert this Saturday.

“This is a six pointer,” John added. “If we beat them we are back in it but if we lose we are six points behind.

“It is by far our biggest game of the season so far.

“I will explain that at training this week. It is a massive game which could make or break our season.

“We are confident about mounting a promotion challenge with a win on Saturday.”