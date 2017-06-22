Greg Fernie out/Mark Cassidy in at Rovers

After striker Greg Fernie’s decision not to sign a new contract, Carluke Rovers have moved quickly to bring in fellow forward Mark Cassidy from Newmains United.

“Mark is a tall guy with good physical presence,” said Rovers match reporter Craig Martin.

“So he can be effective at the target man role, but is also capable of playing a bit of football.

“We tried to get him this time last year and couldn’t, but we’re happy to bring him in now.”

Rovers are delighted to have retained last season’s top scorer Ian Watt.

Manager Colin Slater has plans to pair him up with Cassidy next season in what will be a classic ‘Little Guy, Big Guy’ centre forward partnership.

“It gives us a few different options,” Craig added.

And the Rovers stalwart thinks there will be plenty more comings and goings at John Cumming Stadium before the new season starts.

“I think there will be a few more in the door between now and August,” he said.

Rovers will need to strengthen in a few positions, particularly as goalkeeper Dan Tobin and forward Lewis McDougall have both signed for Clydesdale rivals Lesmahagow Juniors.