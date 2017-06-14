Frantic few days at Lesmahagow Juniors sees nine players stay and three new signings

Lesmahagow Juniors have re-signed Stewart Leishman, Craig Steele, Scott Cumming, Jordan Lithgow, Jordan Whitefield, Darren Lygate, Paul McVey, Steven Clark and Daryl McDonald.

Defender/midfielder Michael Brunton has joined ’Gow from Bellshill while forward Lewis McDougall has signed from Carluke.

Goalkeeper Daniel Tobin has also made the switch from John Cumming Stadium to Craighead Park.

But John McStay has left the club to sign with Larkhall Thistle and Jack Currie has joined Fauldhouse United.

Johnny Boal and Paul Woodlock have yet to sign new deals with Lesmahagow.

The club are hopeful of at least another four new signings before pre-season training starts on July 3.

Meanwhile, there have also been comings and goings at ’Gow’s Central Division 1 rivals Forth Wanderers.

Re-signing for next season are David Cherrie, Jason Corbett, Gary McMullen, Warren Grenfell, Barry McGeechan and Kris Jarvie.

In addition Wullie McLaren is already contracted for the upcoming campaign.

Jim Dick returns to Kingshill as assistant manager to Jamie McKenzie, with Brian Crawford leaving the club.