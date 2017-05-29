Forth Wanderers sign off their league campaign with heavy 5-1 loss at Rossvale

Forth Wanderers completed their McBookie.com Central Division 1 junior league campaign with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Rossvale at Petershill Park on Saturday.

The Wanderers could consider themselves unlucky to be a goal down at the interval after a first half in which they created five great chances.

Despite the visitors’ superiority for long spells of the opening period, it was Rossvale who got off to a fine start when full-back David Leadbetter put them in front after 11 minutes.

The second half was a different matter however with Rossvale well on top and a Martin Hannaway goal was no more than a consolation for Forth.

It was Rossvale’s Gary McGrath who doubled the home side’s lead on 51 minutes and six minutes later Gary Trussler made it 3-0.

Another Trussler goal made it 4-0 on 66 minutes and – after Hannaway had pulled one back – a Craig Holmes goal 15 minutes from time ended the scoring at 5-1.

At least Forth went into the Rossvale match knowing that they had survived in McBookie.com Central Division 1 for a second consecutive season.

Things had looked extremely dodgy for the Kingshill Park club as they occupied the relegation zone for much of the season before finally securing survival via a 10th place finish.