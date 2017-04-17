Forth Wanderers earn vital 3-0 home win over Neilston

Forth Wanderers geared up for a gruelling run of three away matches within five days by recording a vital 3-0 home win over Neilston.

Playing against a strong wind in the first half on Saturday, Forth still managed to create the better chances with Craig Gupwell and Wullie McLaren both going close on a couple of occasions.

However, it was goalless at half-time.

The second half saw Forth continue to press although it took until 77 minutes for the deadlock to be broken when Martin ‘Hitman’ Harty leapt like a salmon to head home a McLaren corner.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Kris Jarvie poked home from close range after visiting keeper Graham did well to save a McLaren free-kick and McLaren himself completed the scoring with a tremendous strike on the 90 minute mark.

This great Forth team performance saw them record a first clean sheet of the campaign to boot.