Forth Wanderers bow out of Central League Cup

Forth Wanderers' dreams of reaching the Central League Cup semi-finals were dashed by a 5-0 defeat at Glasgow big guns Pollok on Wednesday night.

Forth were playing in their first quarter-final in the competition since way back in 1986, but it was always going to be difficult at Newlandsfield where the game was switched after two weather-related postponements of the tie at Kingshill Park.

Forth got off to the worst possible start, losing two goals in the first five minutes, Little and Forde scoring for the 'Lok.

To their credit, the Wanderers regained their composure and began to be seen as an attacking force as the half wore on, without creating any clear cut scoring opportunities however and 2-0 it remained at the interval.

Forth began the second half strongly and saw a Wullie McLaren strike ruled out for offside before forcing a succession of corners.

However, it was from one of those that the 'Lok keeper Longmuir gathered and set up a quick counter which resulted in McCluskey making it 3-0 on 57 minutes and effectively ending the tie as a contest.

Pollok then began to dominate proceedings and only a string of saves from David Cherrie in the Forth goal kept the score down, although he was beaten by a deflected goal from McKenzie and a Forde penalty four minutes later.

The Wanderers should have had a penalty of their own in injury time when Stephen Tait was flattened by Longmuir, but the officials waved away the Forth appeals.