Forth Wanderers boss Jamie read riot act at half-time of derby draw at Lanark

Forth Wanderers manager Jamie McKenzie read the riot act to his players in a bid to keep their Central Sectional League Cup dream alive.

A poor Forth side trailed 2-1 at half-time in Saturday’s Section 1 derby at local rivals Lanark United, before eventually keeping their qualification hopes alive by scraping a 2-2 draw thanks to Kris Jarvie’s late equaliser.

“I wasn’t accepting what I got on Saturday so I had a few choice words with the boys in the dressing room at half-time,” Jamie said.

“It was the angriest I’d ever been in my time as Forth manager. We had only lost one game in pre-season but Saturday was nowhere near good enough in certain parts.

“We didn’t start well against Lanark, who dominated the majority of the first half.

“I expect things to be done in a professional manner by my players and that wasn’t happening.

“We had eight new players and the boys who came in to try and stake a claim didn’t do it.

“They have been told in no uncertain terms that the poor level of performance shown had better not happen again.”

Forth, who also had a 5-2 home win over Royal Albert in their group opener last Wednesday, sit second in Section 1 with four points from two matches ahead of the home game against Lesmahagow tonight (Wednesday).

Lanark have one point and are virtually out of the running to progress as one of the eight group winners.