Forth Wanderers boss Jamie McKenzie hopes it's a case of 'Irvine Vics no more' in Scottish Junior Cup!

Forth Wanderers boss Jamie McKenzie reckons his side face a tough task to make Scottish Junior Cup progress by knocking out Irvine Victoria this weekend.

Vics, knocked out by Carluke Rovers last season, are second in the Ayrshire league and start as favourites to beat Forth who are second bottom of Central Division 1 after losing 5-2 at Glasgow Perthshire last Saturday.

“Vics have spent a bit of money this year I believe,” Jamie said. “We have had them watched and they are a decent side. It is going to be a hard game. We have to go and try to win it.”

Forth hope new drainage will make saturated Kingshill Park playable for Saturday’s second round clash.

"The weather forecast is quite good and I just hope there is no rain," Jamie added.

"If it did rain it wouldn't give our park enough time to recover.

"New drains have been dug at the side of the pitch so we are hopeful that we can get the game on.

"We need to get home games on, that is the bottom line.

"The main reason is that the club has no income without it.

"Our away form has been poor. It is important that we get back at home in good conditions because we are giving away too much ground on other teams as it is."