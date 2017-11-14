Forth Wanderers boss Jamie McKenzie hopes cup win at Irvine can trigger league improvement

Forth Wanderers gaffer Jamie McKenzie is hoping that last Saturday’s fine Scottish Cup second round victory can be the catalyst for an upturn in league form.

Forth won 1-0 at Irvine Victoria in a game switched to the Ayrshire side’s ground following two weather related postponements at Forth’s saturated Kingshill Park.

“That was probably our best performance for a long time in terms of playing some good football and defending well,” McKenzie said.

“I thought we were the better team throughout the game.

“To go away from home and be so dominant was really pleasing.

“We could probably have scored more than one goal but it is cup football so the most important thing is to get through to the next round.

“We had a rejigged back four so it was great to keep a clean sheet.

“Our league campaign needs to pick up (Forth are second bottom of Central Division 1 ahead of this Saturday’s home league game against Benburb).

“We need to keep performing how we did on Saturday to pick up league points.”

Saturday’s cup win in Irvine was a game of few chances at either end.

The hosts’ cause wasn’t helped by the sending off of Jordan Craig on 35 minutes after a crude challenge.

The only goal of the game came when Barry McGeechan followed up to score the rebound after his initial penalty had been saved.

“I don’t think wee Barry had missed a penalty for us before that,” McKenzie added.

“The Irvine goalkeeper had a really good game and managed to save his penalty.

“But Barry did really well to score the rebound.

“It was nothing more than we deserved.

“Although Irvine had a man sent off midway through the first half for a bad challenge, I thought we were also dominant before that when it was 11 v 11.

“It was a two footed challenge, a really nasty one.

“The boy who did it was quite apologetic afterwards.”

The Wanderers committee’s decision to move the game to Victoria Park in order to get it played has been vindicated, with Forth now looking forward to a home third round clash against Lochore Welfare on Saturday, November 25.

“It was a hard decision for our committee to make to switch the game,” Jamie added.

“It meant that we were losing income from not having a home game.

“But we were just focused on getting a result and we did.

“Thankfully, we have managed to get through to the next round.”