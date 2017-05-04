Forth Wanderers and Lesmahagow make cup progress

Both Forth Wanderers and Lesmahagow Juniors recorded away wins last night (Wednesday) to reach the Central League Cup third round.

Forth triumphed thanks to a first half strike by Barry McGeechan and a goal after the interval for Alan Clark.

Robert Irving's men won 2-1 at Newmains

’Gow joined their Clydesdale rivals in the next round with their narrow success over Newmains United, a side sitting bottom of McBookie.com Central Division 2.

The Craighead Park men won thanks to first half goals by Mark Fitzpatrick and Paul Woodlock, before Newmains pulled one back in the second half.

Both sides face vital clashes this Saturday in their battle against relegation, with Forth away to Thorniewood and l’Gow at home to Larkhall.