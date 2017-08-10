Forth edge out Lesmahagow in incredible 11-goal thriller

It was Kingshill for thrills on Wednesday night as Forth Wanderers edged out Lesmahagow Juniors 6-5 in an 11 goal thriller where clearly defences were not on top.

The visitors started brightly and deservedly took the lead with only six minutes gone but Forth gradually came more into it and Kris Jarvie equalised on 15 minutes heading home a pinpoint cross from Kieran Brown, to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form.

The game then swung from end to end but it was the Wanderers who went in at the interval 2-1 ahead when Keigan Parker smashed home the rebound after the Gow keeper did well to block a powerful Brown free-kick.

As in the first half, the visitors started the second strongly and were causing the Forth defence major problems down the left wing and their pressure told when they equalised on 52 minutes.

Worse was to follow for the Wanderers when the 'Gow made it 3-2 from the penalty spot after an incident which saw Forth stopper Martin Harty red-carded.

Another couple of smart finishes on 60 and 71 minutes saw the visitors 5-2 ahead and seemingly on easy street, but the Wanderers responded immediately through substitute Connor McArdle, before Kris Dick converted a penalty to make it 5-4 barely two minutes later.

Forth now had their tails up and McArdle headed home their third goal in six minutes to level things up on 77 minutes, before former Forth man Dillon MacDonald was red-carded on 82 minutes making it 10 men and five goals apiece.

Both teams went in search of a winner, but a draw looked likely as the clock ticked on to 90 minutes.

Keigan Parker had other ideas however as he broke down the right and weighted his cross perfectly for Barry McGeechan to acrobatically head home and send the Wanderers faithful into raptures. 6-5 full time!

The result leaves Forth still in with a chance of qualification from the group although it’s a tough ask as Wanderers will probably need to win away to Super League Larkhall next Wednesday to do so.

Forth currently sit top of Section 1 with seven points from their three matches.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Carluke Rovers kept their Section 2 qualification hopes alive with a fine 4-2 success at Newmains.

But Lanark United are out after losing 3-0 at Royal Albert in Section 1.