Five in running to replace John Brogan as Lanark United manager

Lanark United have drawn up a shortlist of five candidates to replace John Brogan as the permanent manager.

Brogan resigned his post last week, meaning that player Paul Burns took temporary charge of the team for Saturday’s fine 2-0 win at Vale of Clyde in United’s first game of the new McBookie.com Central Division 2 season.

A committee meeting on Monday night, attended by club officials including United secretary Tam Anderson, saw the shortlist drawn up.

“I’m very impressed with the quality of the candidates,” Tam said.

United hope to have the new man in place in time for this Saturday’s home game against Royal Albert.

Last Saturday's opening day win for United saw them go ahead on 12 minutes when Ronan Kearney sent in a low cross from the left to the front post where the ball was mishandled by keeper Donald Scott and ran on to Sean McKenna who was left with a tap-in.

Kevin Turner had a chance for the home side when he broke clear but United keeper Gareth Hallford was quickly off his line to block his shot. Hallford then tipped a shot from Turner round the post.

Vale got a penalty early in the second half after a foul by United’s Ben Fraser.

Turner took the spot kick but Hallford saved low to his left.

Lanark came more into the game after this and Kearney fired in a tremendous shot which was saved in great style by Scott on 65 minutes.

Scott then pulled off another fine save to turn a free-kick from McKenna over the bar.

Sub Dale Gordon then secured the three points for United with a well placed shot from outside the box on 86 minutes.