Fantastic Forth Wanderers reach Central League Cup last eight

Forth Wanderers players made history last night by qualifying for the Sectional League Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 31 years.

Willie McLaren's second half equaliser helped Forth seal a dramatic 3-3 draw at Larkhall Thistle which clinched top spot in Section 1 and booked a home tie against big guns Pollok in the last eight next Wednesday night.

It was an incredible night for Wanderers gaffer Jamie McKenzie, who was being updated on the score by text message as he was at Wishaw General Hospital where partner Karen was expecting a baby boy.

"This is a massive achievement for the club," Jamie said.

"The players have put their places in the record books. It is good that they are getting recognition for their hard work.

"Considering we have so many new players, we are doing very well.

"I was letting out a roar in the Wishaw General every time I heard via text message that we'd scored!

"It was mixed emotions for me, as I got a text to say we were 2-1 up and then another one came through to say we were 3-2 down.

"Then I was delighted to hear that Willie had scored the equaliser. I knew we would score, as we have good attacking players."

Next up for Forth is the clash against Premier Super League big guns 'Lok, kicking off at 6.30pm at Kingshill Park next Wednesday.

Jamie said: "It seems ridiculous that it's a 6.30pm kick-off as I'll have boys trying to rush to the ground from work on the other side of Glasgow.

"It is a massive game for the club. It is putting us on the map against one of the biggest teams in junior football.

"It might also be a money earner, as we'll get more people in through the gate and hopefully some local people will come out and support us.

"We will be looking to win the game."

Elsewhere in Section 1, Lesmahagow Juniors ended their group campaign with a fine 3-0 win at Royal Albert.

And Carluke Rovers went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Shotts in Section 2.