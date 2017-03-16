Exciting new youth football club launched in Lesmahagow

An exciting new initiative for Lesmahagow has seen the establishment of a new youth football team affiliated to Lesmahagow Juniors.

Lesmahagow Community FC was officially launched on Saturday as a prelude to their first seven-a-side league match – featuring youngsters born in 2007 – at the village’s Glebe Park.

“We only have one team at the moment but we’re looking to expand that,” said Lesmahagow Community FC volunteer Todd Lumsden.

“We want to try and get a team at every age group from five to 16. We want to get a lot of locals involved in sport to lead healthier lives.

“Everyone in the village is really excited that it’s been launched.

“If we can establish ourselves as a top local club for developing young players then that will be easy players to advance onto the Lesmahagow Juniors team in the future.”

The new set-up came about after Todd approached Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving around 10 weeks ago.

Irving, whose team play in McBookie.com Central Division 1, greeted the proposal for a new feeder club with enthusiasm.

“Straight away Robert said it was a great idea,” Todd said.

Lesmahagow Community FC want more youngsters to join the club, as well as adult volunteers.

If interested, email lesmahagowcommunityfc@gmail.com

Youngsters are welcome at training in McKirdie Park on Mondays from 6 to 7pm and Thursdays from 6 to 8pm.