Currie blew away Bellshill with triple blast!

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving has hailed hat-trick hero Jack Currie but insists the marksman can get even better.

Currie netted a treble in ’Gow’s fantastic 5-1 win at Bellshill Athletic on Saturday, as junior teams returned to action after a three-week festive break.

“Jack has now scored 18 goals this season which is a great contribution,” Robert said.

“He’s managed as good as a goal a game.

“You can’t really ask any more from him, but I still think that Jack could give us a bit more.

“He could have scored four or five on Saturday.

“I think I need to get Jack angry more, because it’s only when he’s angry that he does his best.

“He is a nice boy and a great football player. As long as he’s doing the business, everyone is happy.”

Despite the final outcome, Saturday’s McBookie.com Central Division 1 clash started disastrously for ’Gow as Bellshill started on the front foot and went ahead after 14 minutes when McCormack’s deflected shot flew past keeper Leishman.

And things got even worse for the visitors when John Boal was red carded for a rash challenge on Michael Brunton to leave ’Gow to play 70 minutes with 10 men.

But the red card seemed to affect Bellshill more than ’Gow, who were now playing some good football and equalised after 34 minutes after Currie had rounded the keeper only for Bellshill defender Smith to handle the ball on the the line.

Smith was red carded and Currie made no mistake from the spot to net the equaliser.

’Gow started the second half at a blistering pace, scoring two goals inside the first 10 minutes.

First up was a brilliant overhead kick from Colin Boylan, before seven minutes later the same player made it 3-1 when he converted a Daryl MacDonald cross.

Currie made it 4-1 when he headed past the keeper off a Jordan Lithgow cross.

Luke Currie, playing well in a midfield role, then played an inch perfect pass into the path of brother Jack who showed great composure to blast past the Bellshill keeper and notch his hat-trick and a well deserved win for the ’Gow.

“We didn’t start the game well,” Robert added.

“But I always knew that my players would be fitter than Bellshill as during the festive break they were going to the gym individually to exercise.

“That was proved by their excellent second half performance.”