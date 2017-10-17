Current managers from higher divisions among 15 applications for vacant Carluke Rovers post

Carluke Rovers committee members are this week interviewing six candidates wanting to land the vacant manager’s post.

The Rovers hierarchy originally received 15 applications for the position made vacant by the resignation of Colin Slater after the 1-1 home draw against Royal Albert on October 7.

but that tally has now been whittled down to half a dozen by Rovers chairman Ian McKnight and his fellow committee members, who hope to have the new man in place for this Saturday’s home league game against St Anthony’s.

“I was very impressed by the standard of applicants,” McKnight said.

“There was a broad spectrum of applicant, from existing managers from higher divisions, existing players who wished a foray into management and managers and players who have been out for a couple of seasons but want to get back in.

“It is a mixed bag, but all the candidates know the junior game, whether it is playing or managing.

“I hope by Thursday night that we’ll have a management team in place for the weekend.

“If not, it will be the following week."

Rovers interviewed three candidates last night (Monday), with two following tomorrow night (Wednesday) and the final one on Thursday.