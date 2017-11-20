Controversy as Lanark United lose to Vale of Clyde

Lanark United went down 3-2 at home to Vale of Clyde on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.
Lanark took the lead after only six minutes in Saturday’s game when Peter O’Donnell forced the ball over the line after a low cross.
The visitors were awarded a mysterious penalty on 28 minutes after the ball was cleared by United and the referee was seen pointing to the spot.
No claims had been made nor had any other soul in the stadium seen anything untoward happening in the box.
Lewis Maitland was unconcerned as he scored with the dubious award.
Vale then went ahead when Alan Clark headed home a right wing cross with the United defence static.
United got back on level terms on 64 minutes when Scott Schoneville netted from close range after being set up by Stuart Annetts.
The winning goal for Vale arrived on 80 minutes when the unmarked Alan Clark headed in a left wing cross from a suspiciously offside position, again unchallenged by the United defence.
Almost Done!
Registering with Carluke Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.