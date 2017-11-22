Cobras struck by Jim Chapman training visit at Carluke FC!

Jim Chapman once led Dumbarton to the Third Division title and now he reckons Paul Davies can take Carluke FC places too.

Chapman, recently sacked by Clyde, is a long time friend of the Cobras gaffer and took training at the John Cumming Stadium earlier this week.

He said: “I’m always happy to share experiences so it was great to get along to take a session and see what is going on at the club.

“You can see Paul and his staff are trying to create something at the club and I’ll be glad to come along to help out whenever I can.”

Cobras players have been raving about Chapman’s all-action session.

And Davies said: “Jim has been a great friend and it was fantastic he wanted to come along.

“He has obviously worked at a lot higher level and has given me and the rest of the staff and players something to aim for.

“He’s got real qualities. He also worked miracles at Annan and has put a real structure in place at the clubs he’s been at.

“His love for the game is also infectious. We couldn’t turn down the opportunity to tap into that experience.

“The weather could have been better on Wednesday.

“But he was so enthusiastic about helping out and put on a brilliant training session which has really opened all our eyes.

“I’m looking to get some younger players into the side and having Jim there will undoubtedly help with their development.”

Davies has been hampered by injuries and a turnaround in players this term.

He added: “All clubs go through tough times but it’s about how you come out of them that matters most.

“I believe we will emerge stronger for the experience and I can see real potential and commitment in the squad I have now.

“For example our goalie Stefan Niculescu travels through from Bo’ness for training and games.

“There are others who will move heaven and earth to get along. That typifies the character we have now.”