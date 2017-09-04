Carluke Rovers top of the league after astonishing 3-2 win at Dunipace

Carluke Rovers are top of McBookie.com Central Division 2 after a 3-2 away win against Dunipace in Denny on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

Yet the scoring was opened by Dunipace in the 23rd minute when poor marking allowed Miller through and his low shot beat Thomson.

Carluke’s Ian Watt had a shot well saved before Rovers did equalise when Weir’s cross to the back post was headed across by Aldin El Zoubaidi to Watt who headed in a great goal.

Rovers controlled the rest of the half and James Martin chased down a ball that looked to be going out and got a cross in for Watt at the back post but his shot hit the post and was then saved by the home keeper.

Mark Haddow headed just wide from a corner before the half ended at 1-1.

And the same player then nodded a Martin corner towards goal but the ball was cleared off the line.

A fine ball from Weir then released Mark Cassidy but his final shot went just wide.

Rovers had a golden chance to go in front in the 52nd minute when a Weir free-kick found El Zoubaidi at the back post but his glancing header was just wide when it looked certain he would score.

Carluke paid the price for these missed chances when a rash challenge from Chick McCole won a penalty for the home side and Costello made no mistake from the spot for 2-1 after 56 minutes.

Gary Gow struck a fantastic left foot drive that was tipped over the bar but Carluke levelled on 84 minutes when a Weir throw in was controlled by Haddow with the ball being laid in to the path of El Zoubaidi who smashed the ball high into the net.

And Carluke sensationally won it five minutes into stoppage time when Weir struck an unstoppable free-kick into the net.

Carluke: Thomson, McCole (Renwick), El Zouibaidi (Biggart), Lowdon, Gow, Vezza, Haddow, Weir, Martin, Cassidy (Browning), Watt.