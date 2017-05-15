Carluke Rovers season ends with Central League Cup defeat to Rossvale

Carluke Rovers rounded off their season with a 4-1 home defeat to Rossvale in a Central League Cup second round tie against higher league Rossvale on Saturday.

Carluke fell behind early in the match after failing to clear a Rossvale attack and Seaton scored to make it 1-0 to the visitors after five minutes.

This was followed by a converted Forbes free-kick in 20 minutes to double this lead.

After this slow start Carluke did drag themselves back into the match with their first chance coming from an Ian Watt free-kick but this was well over the Rossvale goal.

The same player was then set up by a well worked move but his well placed shot was put over the bar by Bannister in the Rossvale goal.

The home side continued to dominate and found a breakthrough in the 34 th minute when another well worked move ended with Chick McCole going wide right and his cross was driven home by Watt.

Watt then set up strike partner Greg Fernie but his effort was blocked by the Rossvale keeper.

In first half stoppage time Watt looked to have headed home the equaliser but another fine save kept the score at 2-1 to the visitors at half-time.

The second half saw Carluke struggle to make much headway against the strong wind and Rossvale scored a quick third goal in 49 minutes when Holmes nipped in front of the Rovers defence to make it 3-1.

Rovers keeper Dan Tobin brought off a good save in the 83rd minute to keep his team in the game but he was unable to prevent a fourth Rossvale goal in stoppage time when Seaton scored again to round of the scoring at 4-1.

Rovers: Tobin, Renwick, Lowdon, Weir, McDougall, Haddow, McCole (Tart), Vezza, Mitchell (Neill), Fernie (Blacklaw), Watt.

Meanwhile, Rovers match secretary Craig Martin has spoken of the club’s disappointment at narrowly missing out on promotion from Central Division 2 this season.

Rovers ended the campaign on 38 points from their 22 matches, just two points short of guaranteeing third place.

Martin said: “Not going up was hard to take. The games where we dropped points in the very last minute cost us.

“There were numerous occasions during the season when we didn’t see things out.

“While there was disappointment, I think some of the players realise that we’re not quite ready to go up yet.”